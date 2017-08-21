Hero Asia Cup from October 11

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)

Monday announced Hero MotoCorp Ltd as the title sponsor of the Men’s

Asia Cup 2017, to be hosted by the Bangladesh Hockey Federation

(BHF).

The 10th edition of the quadrennial event will take place at

Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh for

the first time since 1985. The tournament will take place from

October 11 to 22 and will be titled the `Hero Asia Cup 2017′, said

a press release issued here.

Speaking of this partnership, Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing

Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said “We aim to

build culture of sportsmanship and team spirit among the youth

across the world through our various global sports associations.”

Introduced in 1982, the inaugural Men’s Asia Cup was won by

Pakistan who also won the next two editions in 1985 and 1989. Since

then, India (2003, 2007) and Korea (1993, 1999, 2009 and 2013) have

also been champions in the nine editions played so far.

The tournament will witness stiff competition among the top

performing teams from across Asia with big stakes at play, the

biggest incentive being a direct ticket for the winning team to the

World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar, India

from November 28 to December 16, 2018.

This year, the premier continental tournament will feature

host nation Bangladesh along with China, India, Japan, Korea,

Malaysia, Oman and Pakistan.

India is the top ranked team amongst the competing teams at

6th position in the latest FIH Hero World Rankings, while Korea, the

current title holders is ranked 13th in the world. World number 12

Malaysia, riding high on an excellent performance in the recent

Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, and world number 14

Pakistan round up an exciting mix of teams promising a fiercely

disputed tournament ahead.

AHF President HRH Prince Abdullah Ahmad Shah said “This is a

milestone for hockey in Asia, and a vital step forward on the

ambitious path the AHF is following to promote, grow and

professionalize our sport,” he said.