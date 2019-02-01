Heads of CMEC, Huan D.R Group of China meet PM; keen to invest in Naya Pakistan housing program

515

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Chairman of Board of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), Zhang Chun and Head of  Huan D. R Group, Huang Daoyuan Friday expressed keen interest in making further investments in  the country in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and in the agriculture sector.

The interest was shown by Mr Zhang chun and Mr Huang Daoyuan, who called on Prime Minister  Imran Khan here.

Zhang Chun, Chairman CMEC, briefed the Prime Minister about various projects that CMEC had  undertaken in Pakistan in past, most notably in the energy sector.

He also informed the Prime Minister about the progress of 1263 MW power plant in Jhang which  was near completion.