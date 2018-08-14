Hasan Askari for following teachings of Quaid, Iqbal

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has emphasized the need for following the
teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.
He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony
held at Hazoori Bagh in connection with the 71st Independence
day of Pakistan on Tuesday.
The founders of the country realized the dream of a
separate homeland with the blessing of Allah Almighty besides
their historic struggle and we could not forget their great
sacrifices in this regard, he added.
Dr. Askari congratulated the nation on the occasion and
said that he was very happy to attend this beautiful ceremony.
He also congratulated the children for beautifully
singing national songs.
“The future of the country is linked with the youth
and the more youth is empowered the more Pakistan will
progress steadily”, he added.
He said that 21st century was an era of knowledge and
technology and different human societies were progressing
through a well-developed system of education.
He said all types of resources must be utilized to
educate the youth and education would have to be prioritized
if Pakistan intends to achieve a position of glory in the
comity of nations.
Today is an occasion to pay tributes to those who had
sacrificed their lives in struggle for Pakistan as we should
not forget the sacrifices of our heroes, he added.
Askari said that first step of struggle was completed
in 1947 while the struggle for a strong and prosperous
Pakistan would continue.
The CM said that Islam has introduced the golden principles
of social justice and equality and Quaid and Iqbal had also
stressed for the implementation of these concepts.
Strengthening the social norms like social justice and
equality is the collective responsibility, he maintained.
Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javed, provincial ministers,
secretary, IG police, consul generals of China, Turkey and
Iran, administrative secretaries, leading personalities and
students attended the ceremony.