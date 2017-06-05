Guterres announces new talks on Cyprus reunification in June

UNITED NATIONS, June 5 (APP): Following a meeting with

the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders,

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced that they had agreed on the need to reconvene the talks on Cyprus in June,

in line with the January 12 statement of the Conference on Cyprus aimed

at a peace agreement to reunify the Mediterranean island.

“All agreed that the chapter on security and guarantees is

of vital importance to the two communities,â€

Secretary-General Guterres said at a press stakeout Sunday night at

the UN Headquarters, in New York, alongside the Greek Cypriot

leader, Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader,

Mustafa.

“Progress in this chapter is an essential element in reaching

an overall agreement and in building trust between the two communities in relation to their future security,” he added.

The leaders also agreed to continue in parallel the bi-communal negotiations in Geneva on all other outstanding issues, starting with territory, property and governance and power-sharing.

The UN chief and the leaders also agreed that all issues

will be negotiated interdependently, as per the joint declaration

of 11 February 2014.

Further in his remarks, Guterres said that his Special

Adviser, Espen Barth Eide, would engage with all participants in the preparation of a common document to guide the discussions on security and guarantees, based on the outcome of the meetings of the conference

on Cyprus in Geneva and Mont Pelerin.

In the follow-up to this meeting, the Secretary-General will

reach out to the other participants of the conference: Greece,

Turkey and the United Kingdom and the European Union as an observer.