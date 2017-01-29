GSMA anticipates sound 3G, 4G growth in Pakistan till 2020

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Around 90 per cent of Pakistani

population would have access to 3G networks while 80 per cent

of them are estimated to enjoy 4G services by year 2020.

Amid heavy investments, 3G coverage in Pakistan – from all

operators combined – reached 65 per cent of population by

2015 while it stretched to around 75 % of population by

mid-2016, the facts revealed in Global System Mobile Association

(GSMA) report.

A web-based portal, ProPakistani, quoting the report said

key findings of report are 3G coverage reached 75 per cent of

Pakistani population by mid-2016, 4G coverage reached 18 per cent of

Pakistani population by mid-2016 and 29 per cent of Pakistani

population use mobile Internet (2G, 3G or 4G).

The report said mobile broadband uptake has been slow, mainly

due to fact that many citizens either cannot afford or do not know

how to use devices and services that deliver mobile broadband.

With time, mobile broadband (3G and 4G) users in Pakistan are

estimated to grow to 60 million by 2020.

With continued investment – it is estimated that investments

for 3G network expansion will reach $ 2.8 billion over next four

years (not including any additional spectrum costs) – and it will

enable around 90 per cent of the population with 3G access, said the

report.

With only two operators, 4G roll-out has expanded rather

slowly and reached 18 per cent of the population by mid-2016.

However, with Mobilink acquiring Warid and Telenor beginning 4G

services, 4G coverage is expected to rapidly increase to 80 per cent

of the population by 2020.

The report said today’s users will accelerate their

transition to mobile broadband from 2G services, with improved

network coverage and more affordable smartphones with time.

By 2020, mobile broadband will be accessed by about a third of

the population, albeit predominantly those migrating from 2G.

Given the lack of fixed line broadband connectivity in

Pakistan, the digital divide – between those that have access to the

internet and those that do not – will remain substantial.

Pakistan is an emerging digital society. Digitization is still

in its early stages, and is used mainly as a tool for accelerating

socio-economic development, particularly in improving digital and

financial inclusion.

However, through its Vision 2025 strategy, Pakistan aims to

complete its transition to a knowledge-based economy, creating a

globally competitive and prosperous country that provides a high

quality of life for all its citizens.

Vision 2025 aspires to a more advanced digital society. Digital

development can drive increased engagement between individuals and

institutions, provide huge growth potential and productivity gains

in all sectors, and enable more advanced and innovative government

services.

Pakistan’s mobile sector is in a unique position to support the

country’s digital development for three key reasons:

Mobile can connect more people than any other technology,

particularly in underserved rural areas, mobile can provide secure

access to a variety of digital services such as health and education

and mobile can provide a platform to provide financial inclusion,

engaging many people in the economy for the first time.

In parallel, innovative services that run over mobile networks

can support many of the government’s Vision 2025 objectives, such as

increasing enrolment in education, improving food security and

driving private sector growth.

Mobile operators in Pakistan are playing their part in

innovating to deliver the services that will accelerate progress

towards the goals of Vision 2025 – and in doing so generating

growth, jobs and investment in wider economy. But they have an

opportunity to do more.

Three key areas require immediate attention: a competition

policy that considers all market players, not just telecoms service

providers, in a technology-neutral environment aimed at preventing

bottlenecks and exclusionary conduct; clear and simplified licensing

practices based on function rather than technology or legacy

industry structures, which can accommodate the rapidly changing

market and encourage investment and innovation; and a new framework

for physical network cooperation (including network and spectrum

sharing) that is light-touch and focuses on general competition

principles and transparency.

There is a real opportunity for the government, institutions,

mobile operators and the wider mobile industry to work together to

make the regulations a better fit for modern digital ecosystem, the

report maintained.