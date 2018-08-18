Govt to promote youth’s productivity, strengthen country’s image in all fields: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Saturday said that the government would make all-out efforts to promote the productivity among the youth, besides strengthening the country’s image in all fields.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of cricketers who had been part of the team captained by him that had won the World Cup in 1992, said the government would benefit from the experiences of the senior players for the promotion of sports and for constructive use of the youth’s potential, according to a PM Office statement.

The delegation also comprised renowned Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived here on Friday to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation congratulated Imran Khan on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The delegation viewed that his election as the prime minister had not only fulfilled the aspirations of the masses but also created a new hope.

The prime minister thanked the delegation for their sentiments.