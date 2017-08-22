Govt to create strong narrative against extremism: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Tuesday said the government along with other sections of

society would create a powerful and persuasive narrative to stop the

tide of extremism.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “A strong

narrative is needed to stop the spread of extremism.”

He said the ministry would work with Higher Education

Commission to reach out the youth to attract them towards

education, science and fields of professional excellence.

He said immigration officials had been directed to provide a

pleasant experience to visitors in Pakistan.

The visitors should be greeted in proper manner with the words ‘Welcome

to Pakistan’ and facilitated accordingly at airports.

The minister said National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)

and Passport Office had achieved many successes under the

leadership of former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, whose policies of four years would continue.

He said the next year would be election year and a large number of

computer national identity cards (CNICs) would be in demand due to burgeaoning ratio of voters.

Keeping in view the following situation, new NADRA mobile vans would be

put on the roads and new offices would be opened for issuance of CNICs, he said adding that the project of e-passport would be completed soon.

New tools related to information technology would be

introduced in the interior ministry and its associated departments and

more online services would be provided as part of e-governance, he

continued.

The minister said 200,000 jawans of civil armed forces would be

equipped with modern equipment and weapons.

The civil armed forces guard the borders and coasts of Pakistan

and remain vigilant to thwart acts of terrorism, he noted.

Ahsan said legislation would be done to facilitate civil armed

forces working in difficult conditions.

Rangers in Karachi gained a lot of success during the

operation against criminals and terrorists, he mentioned.

He said peace and progress were two sides of the

same coin.

“We are fighting against terrorism for establishing peace in

the country. We have to win war against terrorism and reduce

internal chaos.”

He said when some elements felt that they could not defeat

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz through democratic process, they started

negative campaign.

“Some television channels and few politicians launched

propaganda against us. We will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious

designs.”

He said the government would work with those people who

believed in peace, democracy and supremacy of the Constitution and rule

of law.

Talking about Islamabad Police, Prof Ahsan said seven model

police stations would be established by March next year and community based

policing would be strengthened in the capital city.

Rapid Response Force would also be put in place for a swift

action against criminal acts.

He said on the level of villages and neighbourhoods, citizens

especially youth would be motivated to keep peace in their

surroundings and keep an eye on criminal activities.

The station house officers would be given training on

leadership role and it would be ensured that police force was

fit to fight against crime, he added.

Citizen service centers in police stations would be manned by

courteous police officers, he said adding there would be zero

tolerance for corruption in police and Federal Investigation Agency.

He said traffic police had been asked to take strict measures

against overspeeding and improper number plates, adding many deaths

had been occured because people riding motorcycles did not use helmets.

A campaign would be launched to create awareness about use of

helmets and after a month action would be taken against violators, he added.

The minister assured that land record would be computerized in

in six months and better facilities of health and education would be provided to citizens in the federal capital.