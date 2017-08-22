Govt to create strong narrative against extremism: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan
Iqbal Tuesday said the government along with other sections of
society would create a powerful and persuasive narrative to stop the
tide of extremism.
Addressing a press conference here, he said, “A strong
narrative is needed to stop the spread of extremism.”
He said the ministry would work with Higher Education
Commission to reach out the youth to attract them towards
education, science and fields of professional excellence.
He said immigration officials had been directed to provide a
pleasant experience to visitors in Pakistan.
The visitors should be greeted in proper manner with the words ‘Welcome
to Pakistan’ and facilitated accordingly at airports.
The minister said National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)
and Passport Office had achieved many successes under the
leadership of former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, whose policies of four years would continue.
He said the next year would be election year and a large number of
computer national identity cards (CNICs) would be in demand due to burgeaoning ratio of voters.
Keeping in view the following situation, new NADRA mobile vans would be
put on the roads and new offices would be opened for issuance of CNICs, he said adding that the project of e-passport would be completed soon.
New tools related to information technology would be
introduced in the interior ministry and its associated departments and
more online services would be provided as part of e-governance, he
continued.
The minister said 200,000 jawans of civil armed forces would be
equipped with modern equipment and weapons.
The civil armed forces guard the borders and coasts of Pakistan
and remain vigilant to thwart acts of terrorism, he noted.
Ahsan said legislation would be done to facilitate civil armed
forces working in difficult conditions.
Rangers in Karachi gained a lot of success during the
operation against criminals and terrorists, he mentioned.
He said peace and progress were two sides of the
same coin.
“We are fighting against terrorism for establishing peace in
the country. We have to win war against terrorism and reduce
internal chaos.”
He said when some elements felt that they could not defeat
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz through democratic process, they started
negative campaign.
“Some television channels and few politicians launched
propaganda against us. We will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious
designs.”
He said the government would work with those people who
believed in peace, democracy and supremacy of the Constitution and rule
of law.
Talking about Islamabad Police, Prof Ahsan said seven model
police stations would be established by March next year and community based
policing would be strengthened in the capital city.
Rapid Response Force would also be put in place for a swift
action against criminal acts.
He said on the level of villages and neighbourhoods, citizens
especially youth would be motivated to keep peace in their
surroundings and keep an eye on criminal activities.
The station house officers would be given training on
leadership role and it would be ensured that police force was
fit to fight against crime, he added.
Citizen service centers in police stations would be manned by
courteous police officers, he said adding there would be zero
tolerance for corruption in police and Federal Investigation Agency.
He said traffic police had been asked to take strict measures
against overspeeding and improper number plates, adding many deaths
had been occured because people riding motorcycles did not use helmets.
A campaign would be launched to create awareness about use of
helmets and after a month action would be taken against violators, he added.
The minister assured that land record would be computerized in
in six months and better facilities of health and education would be provided to citizens in the federal capital.
Govt to create strong narrative against extremism: Ahsan Iqbal
