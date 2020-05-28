Govt strategy on COVID-19 moving in the right direction: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on

Thursday the government has tackled COVID-19 in an organized manner

and its strategy against pandemic was moving in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said soon Pakistan would

come out of the difficult period under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister

Imran Khan.

He said the government was reviewing the situation emerging out of the

coronavirus on daily basis and taking steps to deal it effectively.

Shibli said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very clear to protect both lives

and livelihood as the continued lockdown would have badly affected

daily wage workers.

The model of complete lockdown had failed almost all

over the world and there was no plan under consideration to adopt it, he added.

He said that the masses will have to show responsibility

and adopt social distancing by following Standard Operating Procedures

(SOPs). The situation in Pakistan was far better than

neighbouring India and many other countries as death rate here was far

less than other countries, he added.

The minister said Yaum eTakbeer was the day to remember 1998 nuclear

blasts but it was also a day for the renewal of pledge that with

commitment and determination the nation could achieve any

goal. He said that Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence in the

region but its desire for peace should not be considered its weakness.

He said that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came to power in 2013,

its finance minister Ishaq Dar, who escaped from the country in

connivance with Shahid Khaqan Abassi in 2018, issued Rs 484 billion

to Independent Power Producers and these details have been unearthed

by Senator Mohsin Aziz and Auditor General has also pointed out all

the irregularities with facts and figures.

He said that track record of PML-N showed that they do not believe in

“scoring singles”, rather they want to “hit sixes” and Dar hit a six

by issuing Rs 484 billion through single cheque.

Shibli Faraz said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as loyal worker of Sharif

family patronized the sugar mafia which was led by Salman Shahbaz, the

son of Shahbaz Sharif . He said while giving subsidy,

various steps were neglected to benefit the Sharif family. The

subsidy in itself was not a bad thing but its benefit should go to

the farmers and not sugar barons, he remarked.

About the locust attack, he said that this phenomenon had appeared

after 27 years but the government had made full preparations to tackle

it. He said that National Locust Control Cell was being established to

face this challenge. He said that presently locust was present in five

divisions of Punjab and some areas of Baluchistan and Dera Ismail Khan

in KPK. Shibli Faraz said that there was a threat of another locust

attack on Pakistan from Africa in early July. However he said that

preparations were done to tackle the situation as ample pesticides

were available and six planes were available for fighting locust.

Three more planes would be available by July 15, he said. The government

was ready to meet the situation if any flood emergency situation arises during

monsoon .

Replying to questions, the minister dispelled the

impression that the federal government had a discriminatory policy

towards Sindh and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always

thought of and cared about entire Pakistan.

The minister said it was unfortunate that PPP played a negative role with regards to

COVID-19, and now in relation to locus attack. He alleged that Sindh

government was politicizing the locust crisis, in order to defame the

federal government and to cover up its own failures. Shibli Faraz said

that PTI cannot ignore Sindh as it would form the government in the

province after next general election, as PPP had been confined

to Larkana.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he said, used to attend the NCOC

meetings and agreed to the decisions but later indulged in

political point scoring as their policy on locust had failed, like

coronavirus.

He said that people of Sindh were brothers and close to

the heart of PTI leadership which had won 14 seats from Karachi.

About the government’s tough stand on the sugar mafia and

its allies the minister said that the allies would remain part of the government

God willing and it would complete its tenure. However, he added there would be

no compromise on principles, which was not the case in the past and

and this pushed back the country as well as those political parties.

For Imran Khan, he said, it was more important to see what was in the

best interest of the country and people, adding to take care

of the daily wagers, labourers and small shopkeepers or those who work

in private firms were his priority.

About PML-N and its leadership claiming credit of making

country a nuclear power, he said that he would like Energy Minister Omar Ayub

to place facts about the matter; how were decisions made and what was

their (PML-N) position thereon. He pointed out that a lot had been

said and written and Gohar Ayub, Omar Ayub’s father was also part of

the then government and his book was also in the market.

Shibli said the history was witness to it, what and how it

happened. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had a great role in

making Pakistan a nuclear power and Ghulam Ishaq Khan as President

withstood pressures and took things forward. He said that Sharifs claim

in making Pakistan a nuclear power was like eating a baked cake. He

questioned, “Should we give the credit to those who prepared the cake or those

who ate it?.”

To another question he said those who were doing politics on coronavirus and locust

attack were in fact trying to hide their mega corruption cases.