Govt fulfilling its all promises made with public: Ahsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, Dec 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the PML-N government was fulfilling its all promises made with the public and raising their living standard besides overcoming the energy crisis.

He said this while addressing a big public gathering in Narowal.

He said relationship between the PLM-N and public was a relation of prosperity and progress.

The minister said in 2013 Pakistan was considered the most dangerous country of the world due to terrorism and

deteriorating law and order situation, and loadshedding was 20 hours long while the industrial activity was hampered due to power shortage. He added that due to its strong policies, the PML-N government had been able to overcome the energy shortage.

The miniter said the PML-N government had completed a

record number of social welfare and human development

projects across the country.

The minister vowed to continue the journey of light by curbing the menace of ignorance and inherited darkness in

the country as the agenda of the PML-N government was the agenda of light.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan had successfully foiled the international conspiracy of spreading sectarian violence in the country on religious grounds.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal also attended the health conference at the DHQ Hospital Narowal.