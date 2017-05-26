Govt employees, pensioners get 10% increase; merger of old Adhoc Allowance in basic; Min salary Rs 15,000

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government on Friday

announced a major relief for the government servants and the

pensioners, incurring a cost of Rs 125 billion.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the National Assembly

that the government had already announced merger of three

Adhoc Allowances in the previous budget. He said the

government last year spent an additional Rs 67 billion for

salaries and allowances.

For the next fiscal year Dar announced merger of Adhoc

Relief of 2009 and 2010 for the Armed Forces and Adhoc Relief

of 2010 for Civil Servants in the basic salary and topped it

up with a 10% Adhoc Relief 2017.

The Finance Minister also announced a 10% increase in

the pensions, besides increase in the minimum salary to Rs

15,000.

The Finance Minister announced a Special Radul Fasaad

Allowance of 10% of their salaries for all officers and jawans

of the Pakistan Army. He said this allowance would be besides

the other increase in the salary and allowances.

Dar announced exemption of employees upto BPS-5 from the

House Rent deduction, while an increase of upto 60% in Daily

Allowance Rate, Peon Allowance raised from Rs 12000 to Rs

14000, payment for burial etc raised from Rs 1600 to Rs 4800

and from Rs 5000 to Rs 15000.

He said the allowances for Pakistan Post employees

were also being increased, besides a 50% increase in Design Allowance.

The Constant Attendent Allowance has been increased from

Rs 3000 to Rs 7000, besides increase in different allowances

for Pakistan Navy, including the Batman Allowance, Pay

Hardlying.

A Fixed Allowance of Rs 8000 per month has been

announced for Frontier Constablary and would be paid in three

installments. The first being given on March 1, 2017, while

second on July 1, 2017 and third on July 1, 2018.