Govt employees, pensioners get 10% increase; merger of old Adhoc Allowance in basic; Min salary Rs 15,000

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government on Friday
announced a major relief for the government servants and the
pensioners, incurring a cost of Rs 125 billion.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the National Assembly
that the government had already announced merger of three
Adhoc Allowances in the previous budget. He said the
government last year spent an additional Rs 67 billion for
salaries and allowances.
For the next fiscal year Dar announced merger of Adhoc
Relief of 2009 and 2010 for the Armed Forces and Adhoc Relief
of 2010 for Civil Servants in the basic salary and topped it
up with a 10% Adhoc Relief 2017.
The Finance Minister also announced a 10% increase in
the pensions, besides increase in the minimum salary to Rs
15,000.
The Finance Minister announced a Special Radul Fasaad
Allowance of 10% of their salaries for all officers and jawans
of the Pakistan Army. He said this allowance would be besides
the other increase in the salary and allowances.
Dar announced exemption of employees upto BPS-5 from the
House Rent deduction, while an increase of upto 60% in Daily
Allowance Rate, Peon Allowance raised from Rs 12000 to Rs
14000, payment for burial etc raised from Rs 1600 to Rs 4800
and from Rs 5000 to Rs 15000.
He said the allowances for Pakistan Post employees
were also being increased, besides a 50% increase in Design Allowance.
The Constant Attendent Allowance has been increased from
Rs 3000 to Rs 7000, besides increase in different allowances
for Pakistan Navy, including the Batman Allowance, Pay
Hardlying.
A Fixed Allowance of Rs 8000 per month has been
announced for Frontier Constablary and would be paid in three
installments. The first being given on March 1, 2017, while
second on July 1, 2017 and third on July 1, 2018.