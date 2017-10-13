Govt committed to create enabling environment for businesses to grow: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday reiterated the government’s commitment to continue undertaking all possible measures including policy initiatives to create an enabling environment for the businesses to grow and making the country’s products more competitive in the international market.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here at the PM’s Office.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) Haroon Akhter, SAPM Miftah Ismail and senior officers of the relevant divisions were also present during the meeting.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for revision and enhancement of Prime Minister’s Export Package which aimed at facilitating exporters to explore traditional as well as non-traditional markets around the world.

The delegation lauded the efforts of the government for ensuring energy security in the country especially for the industrial consumers. The delegation also presented various proposals aimed at increasing exports and thereby reducing trade deficit of the country.

While responding to the proposals, the Prime Minister observed that the government was prepared to work on any proposal which can ensure a tangible increase in exports and which provides for twin advantages of reducing trade deficit and increasing employment.

The prime minister directed the minister of commerce to sit with the exporters and come back to him with firm recommendations based on empirical evidence.