Gov’t allocates Rs 38 bn for Hakla-Yark Motorway

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): The federal government has allocated

Rs 38 billion for the construction of Hakla on M-1 to Yark, Dera

Ismail Khan motorway under its Public Sector Development Programme

(PSDP) 2017-18.

The project, which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) Western Route, is scheduled to be completed in October 2018

at a cost of Rs 129 billion.

The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five

different packages and work on all packages is underway, said

sources in the Planning Ministry.

Out of total allocation of Rs 110.208 billion under Federal

PSDP, Rs 12 billion have already been spent on the project.

Meanwhile, the government also allocated Rs 15 billion for

the construction of another CPEC project of 106 kilometer long

Basima-Khuzdar Highway (N-30).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 15 billion has been allocated for

land acquisition for the CPEC project of improvement and widening of

Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km), whereas for construction of this

project, an amount of Rs 7 billion has been allocated for the year

2017-18.

The government also earmarked Rs 21.25 billion for

construction of 118 km long Thahkot to Havelian road (Phase-1),

whereas for land acquisition of this project, an amount of Rs 8.083

billion has been allocated.

Among new schemes of CPEC, the government allocated Rs 200

million for the construction of Gilgit-Shandoor-Chitral Chakdara

Road, while for Mirpur-Mangla-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road, an amount of Rs 200 million has been set aside for the year 2017-18.