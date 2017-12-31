Govt achieves immense success in Health sector during 2017: Saira

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government achieved immense success in Health sector during 2017.

Talking to PTV, she said as per guidelines of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a vision and policy were evolved regarding Health to facilitate the masses. Hepatitis and Population policies were also formed to completely diminish the menace of these diseases, she added.

The minister said, ”We had announced Prime Minister’s National Health Programme through this programme the beneficiary patients had treated at panel hospitals.”

She said polio campaigns were kicked off across the country. No shortage of vaccines and medicines had reported in any part of the country, Saira Afzal said.

She said the federal government had made road map with coordination of provincial governments to face the health challenges jointly.

She said all out efforts were made to provide good quality health services to the patients.