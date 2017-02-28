Google pays tribute to Edhi

NEW YORK, Fb 28 (APP): Google, the American multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services, has honoured the late Abdus Sattar Edhi, popularly known as the “angel of Mercy”, on his 89th birthday.

Edhi, who founded the world’s largest volunteer ambulance network in Pakistan , the Edhi Foundation, was born before partition in Bantva Gujarat, India on February 28, 1928.

He died last year in Karachi of renal failure. He was offered treatment abroad, but insisted on being treated in a government hospital at home.

Unlike wealthy individuals that fund charities in their names, Edhi dedicated his life to the poor from the age of 20, when he himself was penniless in Karachi.

The reach of Edhi’s foundation grew internationally, and in 2005 the organization raised money for several countries where humanitarian help was needed.

He had dedicated himself to the service of humanity.

In his honour, Google changed its logo in the United States; Iceland; Portugal; Australia; New Zealand; Japan; Estonia; UK ; Denmark; Ireland and Pakistan to an illustration of Edhi.

Google, in its tribute to Edhi, hailed his “super-efficient” ambulance service.

“In celebration of Abdul Sattar Edhi, let’s all lend a hand to someone in need today,” the technology giant said.