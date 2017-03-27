Goodwill tour of Pakistan Basketball Team to Sharjah U.A.E

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Goodwill week long Tour of Pakistan Basketball Team in Sharjah UAE was arranged under the auspicious of Pakistan Basketball Federation and Peace Ambassadors Society.

Five basketball matches were arranged by Pakistan Basketball

Federation in Sharjah UAE.

Anthony Aijaz Lamuel (General Secretary – the Pakistan

Bible Society) Chief Demission, Col. ( R) Nasim Butt, Deputy Chief

Demission, Ajmal Tahir Alban, Team Manager & Coach, Irfan Francis,

Tour & Team Manager & Treasurer, Imtiaz Ul Hassan, Referee & Coach

and Muhammod Akram and Khurram Sardar were technical officials.

The purpose of this tour to promote the Basketball value,

peace, love and harmony between Pakistan and UAE.

Safir Rahmat (Captain), Arsalan Ali Tariq (Vice Captain),

Asher Gill, Haroon Aslam Khokhar, Rana Talha Tahir, Ali Haider,

Najaf Qadir, Fahad Qadir, Osman Masood, Abdulla Masood, Ali Inam

Pasha, Ourangzaib Younas Nouman Butt and Ahmer Iqbal were in

playing squad.

Ajmal Tahir, General Secretary, Punjab Basketball Association,

Imtiaz Ul Hassan, Refree Secretary Board, Irfan Francis, Safir

Rehmat, Asher Gill, Arsalan Tariq and Waseem Salim were in tour

organizing committee.

Anthony Aijaz Lamuel, Col. Naseem Butt, Dr. Mahmoud Darabsi,

Dean of Students Affairs, Sharjah University Tarek Abbara, Sports

Complex Incharge, Omar El Asmar, Coach distributed the medals and

souvenirs among basketball players and officials.