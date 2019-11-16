Gold price decrease Rs50 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs 86,150 per tola, against the last closing of Rs 86,200 per tola the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Saturday.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs43 to Rs73960 against Rs 74,3903 during the previous day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $3 and was traded at $ 1469 against closing of $ 1466 on last trading day.