Glowing tribute paid to Aziz Mian Qawwal at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD Sept 15 (APP): Imitating his father’s prominent style,

Imran Aziz enthralled the audience at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on

Friday while performing devotional Sufi musical night organized to

pay tribute to the renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian.

Aziz Mian, a legendary symbol of South Asia, was famous for

unique style of qawwali. Born in 1942 in Delhi, he migrated to

Pakistan in 1947 and began learning the art of qawwali at the age of

ten.

The Open air theatre of Lok Virsa was jam-packed with audience

comprising of both women and men in almost equal numbers.

Aziz performed with great zeal, much like his father, and compelled

listeners to applaud lavishly.

There were so many rounds of ‘wah wah’ after every verse.

His voice carved to the point where his range was greater than the

keys of his harmonium and beats of the tablas. And compositions with

full of emotions that music lovers easily linked to and enjoyed.

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome

remarks said, the basic aim of the event was to pay tribute to the

master of qawwali Aziz Mian and at the same time to provide

awareness to youngsters about the country’s culture and traditions.

She said aziz mian qawwal would be remembered forever for

record singing of qawwali and Lok Virsa would arrange more such

events to pay tribute to senior artists of the country.

“Most of our younger generation are ignorant about the `sufi

kalaam’ and this is the best way to educate them about it,” she

added.

Imran Aziz got the audience delighted when Classic qawwalis

like Mein Sharabi and Teri Surat Nigahon Mein Phirti Rahe along with

others were instant hits. Imran Aziz’s music breathed fresh life

into the traditional music, at the same time enhancing qawwali’s

dynamic and utmost spirit.

“I feel like I am listening to the late Aziz Mian. Imran has

successfully adopted his father’s unique style, especially his way

of singing,” said audience member Maham, adding that nevertheless,

his father was a maestro in his own league and will always be

remembered.

Imran Aziz also performed compositions dedicated to Hazrat

Khawaja Nizamuddin and Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin.

Raheel Iqbal in the audience had Imran Aziz Mian for the first

time live and fell in love with his performance.

“He is so engaging and his music makes so much sense,” Raheel

said, admiring the perfect synchronization among the musicians.

Imran Aziz obliged the audience by singing some requests such

as Teri Soorat, Chaap Tilak and Shahbaz Qalander getting them to

clap.