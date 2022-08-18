US announces $1 million additional grant to flood-hit Pakistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (APP): The United States Wednesday announced a new $1 million grant in support of Pakistan’s efforts to address floods and other natural disasters that have caused heavy loss of life and property across the country.

In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims.

In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis.”