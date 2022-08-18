PM directs NDMA, PDMA to pace up relief activities in flood-hit Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to carry out active relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of southern Sindh.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property caused by the monsoon rains.

He asked the NDMA and PDMA to pace up relief operations in the affected areas at the earliest.

PM Sharif stressed to ensure rescue of the people on priority basis and directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each family.

He emphasized immediate supply of food and clean water to the victims besides ensuring them facilities of accommodation and medicines.

The prime minister also instructed the authorities concerned to be vigilant in the wake of potential rain season and flooding besides take necessary measures in this regard.