Tributes paid at Pak Embassy to Army officers martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (APP): Tributes were paid at a condolence meeting organized by the Pakistan Embassy here on Wednesday to the dedication, commitment and courage of Commander 12 Corps Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali and other Army officers who embraced martyrdom in the Aug. 1 Lasbela helicopter while performing their duties in extremely challenging circumstances.

The other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in line of their duty were: Maj Gen Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmad, Major Talha Manan and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that the history of armed forces was full of unparalleled sacrifices for the country.

“Our officers and personnel of the armed forces have been making us proud with their sacrifices. They have always been at the forefront whenever the country has faced any challenge; may that be external threat, internal challenge or any natural calamity”, he said.

The Ambassador said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, with his professionalism and character, has left behind a rich legacy and an example to be emulated. He proved his mettle through his leadership qualities and capabilities, leading from the front.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that he knew Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed personally. Besides his close contact while the martyred general was serving as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, he also got a chance to meet him while he was serving as Commandant Staff College and Commander Southern Command in Quetta.

Masood Khan said that besides his “sterling professionalism, sagacity and vision as a General”, he was extremely humane and kind-hearted person who always helped the needy. He was equally popular in Washington also, pointing to condolences expressed by US Defence and State.

The Ambassador also paid glowing tributes to other heroic personnel martyred in the crash.

Defence Attache Brig Nauman Manzoor paid tribute to the late general and highlighted his services for the nation.

Brig Nauman said that the martyrs of the armed forces were the pride of the nation. He said that making ultimate sacrifice for the country was a strong tradition of the armed forces.

The defence attache said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Shaheed spent most part of his career in field along with his officers and jawans. He had a unique honour to serve as instructor at all three major military training institutes, including Infantry School, Quetta, Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University Islamabad.

Naveed Bokhari, Deputy Head of Mission, read out the condolence reference.

A message of condolence was also sent from the Embassy to the bereaved families.

The gathering offered “Fateha” for the departed souls.