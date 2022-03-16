UNGA’s resolution against Islamophobia victory for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

BEIJING, Mar 16 (APP): The adoption of the resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to proclaim March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia was a major victory for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and law said on Wednesday.

In a statement, he commented that this landmark resolution not only reflected the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims all over the world, but also upheld the fundamental human rights of all ethnic groups around the world, because its spirit was to oppose ethnic oppression and racial discrimination and pursue justice, equality, solidarity and fraternity.

Prof. Cheng, who is also former Chinese Defense Attache in South Asian countries believed that Pakistan not only was a peace loving and justice upholding country, but also had an important influence in the Muslim world.

Therefore, Pakistan was fully qualified to introduce the draft resolution on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he added.

He said that Pakistan was actually the first country to put forward the important issue of Islamophobia. In his historic address to the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan for the first time raised the issue of Islamophobia, and then Pakistani leaders and senior diplomats repeatedly called for international attention and efforts to address it on various international occasions. Therefore, the UN resolution is largely due to Pakistan’s unremitting diplomatic efforts, which is a major victory for Pakistan’s diplomacy.

He noted that although the resolution was adopted by consensus, Indian Ambassador T.S. Trimurti complained that the resolution did not cover anti-Hindu phobia.

This is India’s unreasonable stirring. As everyone knows, under the cruel rule of the Hindutva-Modi regime, the fundamental human rights of Muslims, Kashmiris and people of other ethnic minorities have been most seriously violated. Where is anti-Hindu phobia? So, Indian Ambassador T.S. Trimurti was telling a bare-faced lie.

Now that the resolution has been adopted, the most important thing is to implement it. The international community should take measures to immediately stop India’s endless cruel persecution of ethnic minorities, including Muslims, Prof. Cheng concluded.