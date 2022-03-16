Opposition had a dubious role during Swat militancy, with Imran Khan siding with local people: KP CM

SAIDU SHARIF, Mar 16 (APP): Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had raised the voice against militancy in Swat (2006-07), while the opposition leaders had a dubious role for not standing with the affected people of Malakand Division.

Neither Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif had not said even a word in support of the people of Swat, who were displaced due to the militancy, he said while addressing a mammoth public gathering here at the Grassy Ground.

He said when the people of Malakand had become temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) the so-called nationalist party was in power in the province. He, however, appreciated the people of Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera and other districts over their hospitality and whole-hearted support for the TDPs at that time.

He said Imran Khan had openly expressed his opposition to the militants and support for the displaced people of Swat.

The prime minister, he said, had also strongly opposed drone strikes in the merged tribal districts. He had forcefully highlighted the Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir at all international forums, he added.

Likewise, it was also Imran Khan who raised the issue of Islamophobia across the globe and the United Nations General Assembly endorsed his viewpoint by passing a consensus resolution to declare March 15 as “International Day to Comabt Islamophobia” he added.

Whether Maulana Fazlur Rehman or any other opposition leader had ever talked about Islamophobia at international forums, he questioned.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had spent less money on the motorways and highways than the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party regimes.

The people of entire Malakand Division, including Swat, were today benefiting from the Swat Motorway, which ushered in development of the communication and tourism sector, he added.

Mahmood Khan said the incumbent government had introduced a special stipends programme for prayer leaders, besides increased Ehsaas assistance from Rs 12,000 to Rs14,000.

He said ironically, the opposition leaders had ganged not for the people’s welfare rather to protect their vested interests as they knew that their politics would end forever if Prime Minister Imran Khan completed his five-year term.

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said passage of Pakistan’s resolution by the UNGA against Islamophobia was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PM, he said, had protected the country’s interests and boldly expressed Pakistan’s viewpoints at international forums and before the world leaders.

Murad Saeed said the people from the KP, including the Malakand Division, would participate in the PTI’s public show at Islamabad on March 27 in large numbers.

The people fully supported the PM and they would thwart all th external and internal conspiracies against the government, he added.