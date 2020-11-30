NEW YORK, Nov 30 (APP):United States (US) President Donald Trump Sunday suggested that he will never accept his electoral defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, claiming rampant election fraud — but acknowledged it will be difficult to get a case before the Supreme Court.

“My mind will not change in six months,” Trump said in his first interview since November 3 presidential election. “There was tremendous cheating here, ” he told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” programme .

Biden won the presidential race with 306 electoral votes — the same number as Trump had four years ago in what he and his aides described as a landslide at the time.

Trump said he is “going to use 125 percent of my energy” to continue to contest the results through the courts and signaled that he would be open to having a special counsel investigate the election. Any such appointment would be made by Attorney General William Barr.

Trump spent most of the 45-minute phone call to FOX News levying yet unproven and baseless allegations that letter carriers, Dominion Voting Systems, Republican officials and mail-in ballots were all to blame for his defeat to Biden nearly a month ago.

The president also questioned the court system, which has thus far rejected his legal team’s attempts to overturn the election, citing a lack of evidence, and he blasted the FBI for failing to more aggressively look into his unfounded claims.

Trump showed no indication he was prepared to concede, signaling he was hopeful his case would go to the Supreme Court days after a judge in Pennsylvania dismissed one challenge for lack of standing.

“You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision.”

Trump also expressed disbelief that the courts had rejected the claims of a sitting president.

“What kind of a court system is this?” Trump asked at one point, explaining that he would like to file “one nice, big, beautiful lawsuit talking about this and many other things with tremendous proof.”

The Trump legal team has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin. Many of those challenges have been tossed out for lack of standing or do not apply to enough votes to change the outcome of the election.

The president and his team have repeatedly claimed outside the courtroom that poll watchers were not allowed to observe or that Democratic officials tampered with ballots. But in the courtroom, under penalty of perjury, they have failed to produce evidence of fraud.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked the president which cases would reach the Supreme Court, where Trump has three appointees presiding — Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“Well, the problem is it’s hard to get into the Supreme Court. I’ve got the best Supreme Court advocates, lawyers, that want to argue the case if it gets there. But they said, it’s very hard to get a case up there,” the president said.

“Can you imagine, Donald Trump, President of the United States, files a case. And I probably can’t get a case, even with and we have tremendous proof. We have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits, sworn affidavits. And it’s very hard to get a case to the Supreme Court. That’s what everybody is fighting for,” he said.