LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the opposition should stop playing with the lives of people by holding public meetings as number of active coronavirus patients in the Punjab has reached 17201.

In her statement on Sunday about latest coronavirus situation in the province, she said that during the last 24 hours 613 new corona-patients had been reported.

Dr Firdous said that 17771 diagnostic tests were conducted which took the total number of tests to 1969486 so far.

She maintained that 98331 patients out of 118511 had been recovered whereas 2979 died due to coronavirus.

The SACM asserted that government would take all possible steps to prevent people from COVID-19.

She regretted that PDM had crossed all the limit of irresponsibility.

She strongly condemned the such politics which endanger the lives of common man.