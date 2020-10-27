Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia Tuesday in a series of tweets rejected any attempt to link terrorism with Islam and denounced the offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

The Saudi foreign ministry called for intellectual and cultural freedom to be a beacon that radiates respect, tolerance and peace.

 

