ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia Tuesday in a series of tweets rejected any attempt to link terrorism with Islam and denounced the offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

#Statement | An official source at @KSAMOFA: We reject any attempt to link Islam with terrorism, and we denounce the offensive cartoons of the Prophet of Guidance and the Messenger of Peace, or any of the prophets and messengers, peace be upon them. — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 27, 2020

The Saudi foreign ministry called for intellectual and cultural freedom to be a beacon that radiates respect, tolerance and peace.