Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 27 – MPA Firdous Rai viewing pictures exhibition on the... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 27 – MPA Firdous Rai viewing pictures exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 11:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-27 FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPA Firdous Rai viewing pictures exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP35-27 ALSO READ LONDON: October 27 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian brutalities at the photo exhibition held at the Pakistan High Commission London to observe Kashmir Black Day. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LONDON: October 27 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims... ANKARA: October 27 – Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons after inaugurating Photographic & Painting exhibition to...