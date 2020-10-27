FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPA Firdous Rai viewing pictures exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
ALSO READ  LONDON: October 27  Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian brutalities at the photo exhibition held at the Pakistan High Commission London to observe Kashmir Black Day. APP

