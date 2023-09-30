Regional force secretly supporting terrorist attacks in Pakistan: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (APP): For many years, a regional force has always attempted to undermine the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan, thus secretly supporting terrorist organizations to carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, a Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law in an article published by Asia Pacific Daily.

He said, the two separate blasts that took place in Mastung, Balochistan and Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shocked the whole world and have been strongly condemned by the United Nations and all peace-loving countries around the world.

The Chinese people are deeply shocked, strongly condemning this inhumane behaviour, and would like to express deep grief over loss of the lives and sincere sympathy to their families and the wounded he added.

Prof Cheng remarked that in South Asia, in the 1980s and 1990s, Pakistan’s social security situation was quite good, with most development indexes, including the security index, higher than all other countries in South Asia.

However, the foreign invasion of Afghanistan led to flooding of terrorism in South Asia, with Pakistan becoming the biggest victim. Subsequently, Pakistan’s security forces took strong and effective measures to fight terrorism, and the security situation gradually improved year by year.

He opined that there are two main reasons for the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan.

Firstly, Pakistan and Afghanistan have a long common border. Although after the Afghan Taliban regained power, they repeatedly and explicitly emphasized that terrorists are not allowed to use Afghan territory to engage in terrorist activities against neighboring countries. However, the interim government of the Afghan Taliban has very poor control capabilities.

Therefore, terrorist organizations are hiding inside Afghanistan and frequently cross the border to carry out terrorist attacks within Pakistan.

Secondly, terrorist organizations have a clear external support background, he added.

As Pakistan’s general election is approaching, the regional forces will inevitably increase their support for terrorist organizations to disrupt Pakistan’s political process and social stability. For this, we must remain highly vigilant, he concluded.