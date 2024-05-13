KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, May 13 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
HMM Bangkok Container Ship
Express Argentina Container Ship
Cosco New York Container Ship
CMA CGM Attila Container Ship
Spring Oais Clinkers
M.T Quetta Tanker
Yong Chang Shu Hang Tanker
X-Press Cassiopeia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Nymph Thetis
Atlantic Ibis
HMM Bangkok
ESL Nhava Sheva
Aljalaa
Express Argentina
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Octa Lune 13-05-2024
CMA CGM Attila 13-05-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Ital Unica 13-05-2024 D/L Ethanol
Nordlion 13-05-2024 D/L Container
Belita 13-05-2024 D/L Container
Stolt Beluga 14-05-2024 L/ 18000 L/18000
Lila ACE 14-05-2024 D/4000 Chemical
YM Express 14-05-2024 D/L Container
Grace Bridge 14-05-2024 D/L Container
Amoureux 14-05-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 230,760 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 115,621 Metric Tons of export cargo and 115,139 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 89,694 58,814 148,508
B.Bulk Cargo 25,445 —— 25,445
Clinkers —— 54,007 54,007
Oil/Liquid Cargo: —— 2,800 2,800