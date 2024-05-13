KPT shipping movements report

KPT
KARACHI, May 13 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
HMM Bangkok                Container Ship
Express Argentina          Container Ship
Cosco New York             Container Ship
CMA CGM Attila             Container Ship
Spring Oais                Clinkers
M.T Quetta                 Tanker
Yong Chang Shu Hang        Tanker
X-Press Cassiopeia         Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Nymph Thetis
Atlantic Ibis
HMM Bangkok
ESL Nhava Sheva
Aljalaa
Express Argentina
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
Octa Lune                  13-05-2024
CMA CGM Attila             13-05-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
Ital Unica                 13-05-2024       D/L Ethanol
Nordlion                   13-05-2024       D/L Container
Belita                     13-05-2024       D/L Container
Stolt Beluga               14-05-2024       L/ 18000 L/18000
Lila ACE                   14-05-2024       D/4000 Chemical
YM Express                 14-05-2024       D/L Container
Grace Bridge               14-05-2024       D/L Container
Amoureux                   14-05-2024       D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 230,760  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 115,621 Metric Tons of export cargo and 115,139 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                    IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo          89,694         58,814        148,508
B.Bulk Cargo                 25,445         ——         25,445
Clinkers                     ——         54,007         54,007
Oil/Liquid Cargo:            ——          2,800          2,800

