NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP):The project Delivery (South) team of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully added another 220/132kV, 250 MVA auto-transformer (T-4) and 220 kV half Dia D-4 & 132kV transformer bay E-13 at 220kV Grid Station Rohri.

The auto-transformer after installation has also been energized, according to a statement issued by NTDC.

This project was part of a power transmission capacity enhancement program to improve the capacity of the NTDC transmission network.

This work has been completed under the National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank and NTDC’s own resources. The completion of this component of NTMP-I will benefit the domestic, agricultural, and industrial

consumers of the SEPCO region, it further said.

This addition of an auto-transformer will improve the loading capacity of 220 kV grid station Rohri and provide relief to the areas under the SEPCO region. The enhanced capacity of grid station Rohri will ensure smooth power supply to areas during the peak summer season.