SARGODHA, May 13 (APP):The meteorological department has forecast that the district will experience very hot weather during

the next 24 hours as the maximum temperature would touch 42 to 44 degrees centigrade.

The met office forecast dry to partly cloudy and hot weather for the city

as the maximum temperature was recorded 38 degrees centigrade and the minimum 24 degrees

centigrade on Monday.Hot weather forecast for Sargodha

