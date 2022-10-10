Honour for PM Shehbaz Sharif as COP27 gives vice-chair to Pakistan among 195 UN nations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): The United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP27, has announced to handover the vice-chairmanship of the conference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honour as result of the effective voice raised by PM Shehbaz Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for urgent climate action plan.

Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to co-chair the COP-27 meeting.

PM Sharif will jointly chair the roundtable conference along with president of Egypt and the prime minister of Norway, being held in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8.

The meeting will be attended by world leaders, think-tanks and the heads of governments and international financial institutions.

This will be the 27th meeting organized by the United Nations regarding the problems of climate change and the need for their sustainable solutions.

Following the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had effectively voiced for an immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

The prime minister’s proposal for a global cooperation on addressing the challenge of climate change had received endorsement by several countries.