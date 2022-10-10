NEPRA receives 12,436 consumers complaints against DISCOs in FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received a total of 12,436 complaints against various power distribution companies (DISCOs) and National Transmission Despatch Company (NTDC) during last fiscal year 2021-22.

Official sources in power regulator told APP here that out of total received complaints, some 11,807 have already been disposed off while 629 complaints were still under process during the said period.

Sharing the details, they said the authority has received highest number of complaints 5716 against K-Electric followed by 1489 against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) while lowest only two complaints were filed against Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

Similarly, some 1415 consumers have lodged complaints against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), 952 against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) 653, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) 626, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company 380, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) 288 and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) 135 during FY 2021-22. NEPRA has also received three complaints against NTDC and one against Bahria Town Private Ltd during the said period.

The authority out of total received complaints, has disposed off some 5581 complaints related to KE, HESCO 1338, LESCO 1312, SEPCO 904, MEPCO 742, FESCO 592, PESCO 562, GEPCO 359, IESCO 281 and QESCO 130.

Meanwhile, out of 629 pending, some 177 complaints of LESCO, 135 KE, 77 SEPCO, 64 PESCO, 61 FESCO, 48 SEPCO, 33 MEPCO, 21 GEPCO, 7 LESCO and 5 QESCO were under process, they said.

It is worth mentioning that NEPRA has established regional offices in different cities for receiving and processing of consumer complaints. Also, a number of complaints were received via Pakistan’s Citizens Portal in addition to already established 09 Regional Offices.