Foreign diplomats add their voice at 'Black Day' event in solidarity with struggling Kashmiris

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (APP): Representatives from OIC, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia voiced support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their UN-pledged right to self-determination at a special event held on Tuesday to mark the 73nd anniversary of India’s massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir, known as “Black Day.”

The event was organized by the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and to denounce India’s annexation of the disputed state in violation of the UN resolutions as also the continuing human rights abuses there.

Dr. Shaher Awawdeh, Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) of OIC, Tofig Musavey, DPR of Azerbaijan Ms. Bilge Kocayigit, DPR OF Turkey made statements reaffirming their support for the rights of Kashmiri people, while Saudi Arabia sent a message of solidarity.

Ambassador Munir Akram, who is currently in Islamabad, spoke to the meeting through a video-link reaffirming Pakistan’s firm support to the Kashmiri people in their fight for the right of self-determination promised to them in the UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan, he said, would continue its efforts and every international forum and in every capital of the world to promote their legitimate cause.

“We will be consistent, and we will be strong in our support,” Ambassador Akram said, while denouncing the “most atrocious repression” unleashed by 90,000 Indian occupation troops

Pakistan’s acting Permanent Representative, Aamir Khan, thanked the international community for supporting the the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

“We are thankful and encouraged that the world is speaking up for the Kashmiri people,” he said, adding that the UN Secretary-General, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and other leading UN human rights experts, as well as independent observers, international media and civil society organizations have berated India’s illegal actions and massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and called for resolving the dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The day is not far when the people of Kashmir will be able to free themselves from the yoke of foreign occupation and alien domination,” Aamir Khan said.

“Pakistan will not rest until the people of Kashmir are able to realize their inalienable right to self-determination and decide for themselves – without force or coercion – their political destiny.”

Messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were read out on the occasion.

A photographic exhibition was also organized by the Pakistan Mission to highlight the atrocities being carried out by the Indian occupation forces Kashmir for the past seven decades.

A special video documentary, developed by the mission’s Information Section, that depicted key events the course of the long struggle of Kashmiri people was screened.

The event was rounded off with a ‘dua’ for the liberation of Kashmir from India’s yoke.