Home Photos General Coverage Photos TOKYO: October 27 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos TOKYO: October 27 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed addressing during an event organized by Embassy of Pakistan to observe 27th October as Kashmir Black Day. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 1:15 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP89-27 TOKYO: October 27 - Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed addressing during an event organized by Embassy of Pakistan to observe 27th October as Kashmir Black Day. APP APP89-27 ALSO READ Pakistan to continue to highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK: Ijaz Shah RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lit ”Lantern of Hope” at occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking at the occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on...