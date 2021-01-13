BEIJING, Jan 13 (APP):A delegation of China International Culture Exchange Center (CICEC) on Wednesday visited Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and donated a batch of medical supplies to support Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19.

The batch of supplies includes 30,000 masks, PPE suits, 3000 boxes of Chinese herbal medicine, and nucleic acid test kits, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Talking to Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque on the occasion, Pan Wen, Deputy Director of International Liaison Department CICEC said, “Seeing the lingering epidemic situation in Pakistan, CICEC feels obliged to donate some prevention and control supplies as a sign of support. We shall stand united in our fight against Covid-19 and emerge victorious together”.

“China and Pakistan are Iron brothers and our Friendship has withstood changes in International situation and stayed firm and stronger as always. The Year 2021 marks the 70th Year of the establishment of China and Pakistan Diplomatic Relations,” he added.

It is a new start and opportunity for Pak-China multi-field cooperation. “We hope to seize the moment to engage in Culture exchange programmes with Pakistan including the international sea port forum, which is already in preparation.

He expressed the confidence that the ambassador would continue his efforts to further promote solid friendship between the two countries in line with the notion of the community of shared future for mankind as stated by the President Xi Jinping.

“We would also like to invite Pakistani artists to display their painting and art in the Arts Exhibition hall of CICEC to promote culture exchanges”, he said.

Ambassador Haque said, China TCM is playing very important role in combating Covid-19 and he, his family and personnel in embassy also is using it for immunity and nutrition. “We are willing to boost the cooperation in Chinese traditional medicines because CTM is a valuable treasure trove of medical wisdom”.

He also thanked CICEC for the donation and invitation to participate in Belt & Road Sea Port forum and welcomed the idea to collect Pakistani artists painting and arts for exhibited in CICEC arts gallery.

He said, due to the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties is coming soon, enhancing culture and people-to-people exchanges would help to cement our relationship between generation to generation.

The delegation and staff in Embassy also attend the event, including Ji Gaofeng, Fellow of the Royal College of Medicine, Muhammad Shahbaz Vice President of Qingdao Binhai University and Ambassador of Silk Road Friendship, Ji Ran Deputy Secretary-General Public Welfare Fund for the Cultural Dissemination of Chinese Medicine were also present.