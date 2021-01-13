ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday made a phone call to father of Osama Satti and discussed inquiry report into murder of his son.

The minister said the report would be forwarded to the next channels if the heirs of the deceased were satisfied with it.

He said that Prime Minister and Cabinet have decided to satisfy the father of Osama Satti and to investigate into the matter after his trust in the process.

The minister said that inquiry may be conducted by Judge of High Court if asked by father of Osama Satti and letter would be written to Ministry of Law and Justice.

The minister said that satisfaction of Osama’s father and his family was crucial to further proceed into the case as the government was committed to ensure fair and transparent investigation.