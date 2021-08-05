China reiterates stance on Kashmir issue, calls for proper, peaceful resolution

BEIJING, Aug 5 (APP): China on Thursday reiterated its consistent and clear position on the Kashmir issue, and called for its proper and peaceful settlement under the United Nations (UN) Charter, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and bilateral agreements.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. The Kashmir issue is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan, and should be properly resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter,

relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said in response to a question regarding completion of two years of India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, in violation of the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and of international law, India took unilateral measures in a bid to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and tried to obliterate the distinct identity of Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson said as a common neighbour of India and Pakistan, China sincerely hoped that India would live in harmony, peacefully resolve the dispute between the two countries through mutual dialogue, and work together to maintain peace and stability in South Asia.

The remarks of the Chinese spokesperson came at a time when the entire Pakistani nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ to protest the completion of two years of India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019.

Last month, in the joint press release of the Third Session of the Foreign Minister’s Strategic Dialogue of China and Pakistan held in Chengdu, capital city of Sichuan Province of China, the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issue.

The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which was an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposed any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.