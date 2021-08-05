Fawad Ghafar Soomro is leading a walk of Kashmir Solidarity Rally demonstrated against article 370 in Kashmir observing Youm-E-Istehsal Kashmir at Shehbaz Building Road

APP55-050821 HYDERABAD: August 05 – Fawad Ghafar Soomro is leading a walk of Kashmir Solidarity Rally demonstrated against article 370 in Kashmir observing Youm-E-Istehsal Kashmir at Shehbaz Building Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP55-050821

APP56-050821
HYDERABAD: August 05 – A large number of women from different walks of life participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally demonstrated against article 370 in Kashmir observing Youm-E-Istehsal Kashmir at Shehbaz Building Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan

