Fawad Ghafar Soomro is leading a walk of Kashmir Solidarity Rally demonstrated against article 370 in Kashmir observing Youm-E-Istehsal Kashmir at Shehbaz Building Road Thu, 5 Aug 2021, 6:57 PM APP55-050821 HYDERABAD: August 05 – Fawad Ghafar Soomro is leading a walk of Kashmir Solidarity Rally demonstrated against article 370 in Kashmir observing Youm-E-Istehsal Kashmir at Shehbaz Building Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP55-050821 APP56-050821HYDERABAD: August 05 – A large number of women from different walks of life participating in Kashmir Solidarity Rally demonstrated against article 370 in Kashmir observing Youm-E-Istehsal Kashmir at Shehbaz Building Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan