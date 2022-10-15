China Gezhouba Group donates RMB 300,000 for relief of flood victims in Pakistan

BEIJING, Oct 15 (APP):China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), a long-standing partner of Pakistan in hydropower generation, has donated RMB 300,000.00 in Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

Outpouring of Chinese support for floods victims in Pakistan continues. Received donations of 300,000 RMB and 2,000 winterized tents from China Gezhouba Group and Jiangdu district government respectively. — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) October 14, 2022

President of CGGC International, Zhang Jun presented the donation cheque to Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque during a ceremony held at the Embassy.

Sharing his grief and condolences with the bereaved families, President Zhang Jun said his company would continue to support the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

He expressed his good wishes for Pakistan government’s efforts for the post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin conveyed sincere gratitude of the government and the people of Pakistan to the company’s leadership for the generous assistance.

Recalling that the two countries have always stood together in difficult times, “Chinese assistance to Pakistan for flood victims rehabilitation has once again proven the unique nature of fraternal ties between the two countries”, he added.

The ambassador also presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Zhang Jun for the CGGC’s generous donation.