PM condemns assassination of former BHC CJ Noor Meskanzai

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the assassination of former chief justice of Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.



In a statement here on Saturday, the prime minister expressed sympathy and condoled with the family and heirs of late Noor Meskanzai.



He said the aim of the cruel and very condemnable act was to spread chaos and make the people afraid.

He vowed that the people and institutions of Pakistan would eradicate terrorism.

I strongly condemn the assassination of Justice M. Noor Meskanzai, former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court & Federal Shariat Court in Kharan. Balochistan govt should use all resources to arrest killers & bring them to justice. I send my condolences to the bereaved family. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 15, 2022



He paid tribute to late Meskanzai for his services in the field of law and justice. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.