Ambassador Haque visits China-Pakistan Iron Brothers Young Artists Exhibition in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 28 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited China-Pakistan Iron Brothers Young Artists Exhibition held at Beijing Auto Museum and highly appreciated display of paintings done by Chinese and Pakistani children.

The exhibition, a part of 70th anniversary celebrations of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, was intended to promote interaction and culture exchanges between the youth of the two countries.

Talking to media on the occasion, Ambassador Haque said that purpose of organizing the exhibition was to bring the people, especially the children of two countries closer and helping them to learn about the culture and history of friendship of the two countries.

“This way they can be a messenger of not only friendship, but also taking forward the sentiments of goodwill and friendship to our newer generations,” he added.

Expressing pleasures over display of many paintings from Pakistani students, he said that most of the painting had symbols of the two countries.

The paintings were very colourful and depicted the symbols, landscapes, national flowers and animals of the two countries.

“These children, through their paintings, basically showcased strong bonds of friendship between two countries spread over the 70 years,” he added.

He informed that after conclusion from the Automobile Museum, the exhibition would be travelling to other cities of China as well.

He said that many similar activities were in pipeline and informed that a photographic exhibition of Pakistani landscape would soon be organized while there was also a plan to hold photographic exhibitions in other cities of China.

“Recently, a photographic exhibition about the Gandhara civilization of Pakistan was held in the city of Qingdao,”he added.

Ambassador Haque also visited the automobile museum where he was briefed about history of the development of transportation and first automobile in China and contribution of China in the automobile industry.

Principal, Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB), Mrs. Shazia Amjad said that as many as 14 students from the college participated in the exhibition’s art competition.

All 14 paintings displayed by the students got prizes and out of them four won the first prize, seven got the second prize and three obtained third prize, she added.

Over 400 teenagers from Pakistan and China participated in the event and their paintings vividly demonstrated the longstanding friendly exchange between the two countries, distinctive local customs and practices, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and interpret the young people understanding and expectation for bilateral friendship from different perspectives.

The event was co-sponsored by the Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Embassy of Pakistan in China and Fengtai District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality.

It was undertaken by the Foreign Affairs Office of Fengtai District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, Beijing Auto Museum, and Children Palace of Fengtai District.