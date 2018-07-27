Ghulam Muhammad of PTI wins NA-99 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ghulam Muhammad has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-99 Chinot-I by securing 81,330 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Ghulam Abbas stood second by getting

64307 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Makhdoom Zada Syed Asad Hayat by getting 22324 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.56%.