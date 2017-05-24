GB budget to be people’s friendly: CM

GILGIT, May 24 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Hafiz

Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said the upcoming budget would be pro-poor and people’s friendly with special focus on uplift of education, health and youth sectors.

He said that development outlay would be increased by a record Rs 8

billion.Special measures would be proposed for increasing resources and revenue of the province in the budget, he added.

The CM expressed these views during a pro-budget seminar organised by Finance Department. The secretary Finance Department briefed the CM about various proposals and recommendations in the upcoming budget.

The development budget are being increased from Rs 9 bln to 17

bln and that 100 percent developmental budget has been utilized for the first time in the history of GB for which all institutions deserved appreciations, the CM said.

All the organisations and departments has achieved its targets.

He said no project would be deferred due to lack of funds and all the

projects would be completed on time.

The CM said during General Rtd Pervez Musharraf regimes, only Rs2 bln were increased in the GB budget against Rs1.5bln enhancement in budget in Pakistan People’s Party tenure. Whereas in PML-N government, a record increase of Rs 8 billion was registered in the GB budget for which people was thankful to the Prime Minister.

He said the government would give special focus on bringing

improvement in hospitals and schools besides others socio-economic sectors adding that special funds would be allocated for master plan in the upcoming budget.

The CM said awareness seminars were being held in connection with upcoming budget.