Gandhara  Civilization era’s Rani Ghat attracts local, foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Pakistan is among the countries with one of the most ancient human civilizations inclduing Gandhara civilization era’s Rani Ghat site that attracts foreign and local tourists amid Buddhisht pilgrims to study the origin of Buddhism.

The religious tourist sites had gained attention of the foreign tourists and pilgrims to visit Pakistan and rediscover the country in its true perspective.

Rani Ghat is located in district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK),Rani Ghat has remained the center of Buddhist art and culture for centuries.

Number of tourist especially Japanese visit the site as it was constructed by Japanese, an official said.

He said that it is believed that site once served as university at that time, where many foreigners, including Japanese came for studies in the ancient times to learn Buddhism.

He said that the Rani Ghat remained the center of Buddhist art and culture for centuries.

He said that the main attractions of site is Stupas, a big rock erected by the ancient people which was used to worship.

He said that the site was beautifully designed and stones from the local mountains which attracts visitors.

He said that the site containing the ruins of the Buddhism Queen of the time adding that it is the place where the Queen pray to God.