Gandapur laid to rest in Kulachi

DI KHAN, July 23 (APP)::The funeral prayer of martyred
PTI leader Sardar Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was offered at Kulachi tehsil here
and later the deceased was buried at ancestral graveyard on Monday morning.
The prayer was offered in the ground of Kulachi Degree
College wherein large number of people and elders of the area were present.
Contingents of security forces, FC and police were deployed
for security reasons while overall security at Kulachi tehisl was also tightened
to avert any situation.
Ikramullah Gandapur along with his driver was martyred and
three others sustained injuries in a suicide attack on Sunday, just days ahead
of Wednesday´s general elections.
The FIR of suicide attack on Gandapur was registered on
complaint of his son Arez Khan against unknown persons.
In 2013, Gandapur´s brother, Israrullah, who was then the
provincial law minister, was martyred in a suicide attack on his home.
The blast comes days after Awami National Party leader
Haroon Bilour was killed in an attack at a corner meeting.
In another incident, Mutthida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate
Akram Durrani was targeted in Bannu district of the during election campaign.
At least four people were killed in the attack while the
candidate remained unhurt.