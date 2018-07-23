Gandapur laid to rest in Kulachi

DI KHAN, July 23 (APP)::The funeral prayer of martyred

PTI leader Sardar Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was offered at Kulachi tehsil here

and later the deceased was buried at ancestral graveyard on Monday morning.

The prayer was offered in the ground of Kulachi Degree

College wherein large number of people and elders of the area were present.

Contingents of security forces, FC and police were deployed

for security reasons while overall security at Kulachi tehisl was also tightened

to avert any situation.

Ikramullah Gandapur along with his driver was martyred and

three others sustained injuries in a suicide attack on Sunday, just days ahead

of Wednesday´s general elections.

The FIR of suicide attack on Gandapur was registered on

complaint of his son Arez Khan against unknown persons.

In 2013, Gandapur´s brother, Israrullah, who was then the

provincial law minister, was martyred in a suicide attack on his home.

The blast comes days after Awami National Party leader

Haroon Bilour was killed in an attack at a corner meeting.

In another incident, Mutthida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate

Akram Durrani was targeted in Bannu district of the during election campaign.

At least four people were killed in the attack while the

candidate remained unhurt.