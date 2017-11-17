France to attract more Pakistani youth for studying in French universities: French envy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):The French ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Marc Barety Friday said his major task in Pakistan was to attract Pakistani youth viz a vis introduce Pakistan to the French universities that would ultimately help transfer French technology to Pakistan.

Adressing a reception for the Pak-France Alumni Network at the Residence of France here Ambassador Baréty who is a Ph D in French Literature and has been decorated with prestigious French awards of Officer of the National Order of Merit and Chevalier of the Legion of Honor called upon the Alumni members to find patronage of entrepreneurs to finance education of the young Pakistani students desirous to pursue their higher as well as doctorate studies in France.

He also offered that the embassy would extend some subsidy for the purpose.

He has earlier served in Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Kuwait. He is fluent in English and Arabic besides his native language French.

After having presented my credentials to the President Mamnoon Hussain, he said he was pleased to express my best greetings and to share with you the pride of representing France in Pakistan just when this country was turning 70 years old, allowing us to celebrate seven decades of close bilateral ties.

In a very uncertain global environment, France was committed to provide its contribution for formulating and implementing appropriate responses to the major challenges of the present time covering the fight against terrorism, the protection of our environment, the reinforcement of democracy and social justice in the framework of common values and multilateralism, he added.

He said the long-lasting partnership between France and Pakistan had developed for years in many sectors: defense and security, trade, economy, high education and science.

“Our common achievements cemented our bilateral relation but I am convinced that we can still reinforce this partnership and create more opportunities. I will be fully dedicated to this aim.”

He said the number of students studying in France was very low and he has decided to increase to a considerable level that would also result in even better relations between the people of two countries.

Talking to Alumni Network and representatives from different French companies working in Pakistan, he said, “I take this opportunity to thank you, dear fellow citizens living and working in Pakistan, for your valuable contribution to the strengthening of our bilateral relation. I can assure you that I will consider with attention your living conditions and your security during all my stay in this country.”

He also said he would take a delegation from Pakistan to France next year to attend a industrial fair to be organized in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy in France.

Later, the representative of the Alumni, Imran also expressed his gratitude for the facilities and services offered by the embassy to the alumni and cooperation to offer opportunities to the young Pakistani students to study in France.