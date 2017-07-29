Four killed in blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur district

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): At least four people were killed and five injured when an explosion occurred in Panjgur on Saturday .

According to levies officials, the administration has summoned a technical team to determine the nature of the blast, a private news channel reported.

The explosion took place in Chedgi, an area situated at a distance of 70 kilometres from Panjgur. Chedgi is a sensitive area, situated near the Pakistan-Iran border.