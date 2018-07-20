Four injured in blast on Chaman’s Mall Road

QUETTA, Jul 20 (APP):Four people were injured in a blast on the Mall Road in Chaman on Friday.

According to police, the injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital where medics said two of them were in critical condition.

A huge fire erupted in nearby shops following the blast.

Rescue teams and a strong contingent of security forces reached the blast site and started rescue operation to shift the injured to a nearby hospital.

The bomb was reportedly placed on a motorcycle and the bombers meant to target security forces’ vehicles.