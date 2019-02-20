Foreign Secretary briefs Kuwaiti, South African envoys about prevalent security situation in region

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Wednesday met Ambassador of Kuwait here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She raised concerns against the frenzy created by India against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama Attack, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a Tweet posted on his twitter handle.

The Foreign Secretary condemned the repressive Indian measures against the Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Separately, Tehmina Janjua also met South African Ambassador and briefed him on the prevalent security situation in the region due to Indian aggressive rhetoric.

She also expressed grave concerns on the threats to life and security of Pakistanis in India and Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Spokesman said in another Tweet.