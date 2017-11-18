Foolproof security plane for Nawaz Sharif’s public gathering

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 18(APP)::District police on Saturday chalked out foolproof security programme for the today’s public gathering of former Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawz Sharif here at Government Post Graduate College.
A high-level meeting regarding security arrangements for
the public gathering of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held under the District
Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ishfaq Anwar. It was decided to depute 1000 policemen
including district police, Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and
women police.
DPO reviewed the security plan for the public gathering and
directed all concerned police officers about their responsibilities during the
occasion. It has also been decided to conduct search operation in Cant. and city
police stations areas before the public gathering.
DPO also formed special teams those would conduct search
operation in residential areas, hotels, guest houses and hostels around the
venue of public gathering. Police search teams would also be authorized to
search vehicles to make sure the law and order situation.
DPO directed police officers to park all incoming traffic from
Havelian for the public gathering at reserved parking place near the Fawara
Chowk according to the traffic plane.
Syed Ishfaq Anwar also requested political parties for their
cooperation to conduct the Nawaz Sharif’s public gathering in a peaceful
manner.
