Foolproof security plane for Nawaz Sharif’s public gathering

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 18(APP)::District police on Saturday chalked out foolproof security programme for the today’s public gathering of former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawz Sharif here at Government Post Graduate College.

A high-level meeting regarding security arrangements for

the public gathering of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held under the District

Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ishfaq Anwar. It was decided to depute 1000 policemen

including district police, Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and

women police.

DPO reviewed the security plan for the public gathering and

directed all concerned police officers about their responsibilities during the

occasion. It has also been decided to conduct search operation in Cant. and city

police stations areas before the public gathering.

DPO also formed special teams those would conduct search

operation in residential areas, hotels, guest houses and hostels around the

venue of public gathering. Police search teams would also be authorized to

search vehicles to make sure the law and order situation.

DPO directed police officers to park all incoming traffic from

Havelian for the public gathering at reserved parking place near the Fawara

Chowk according to the traffic plane.

Syed Ishfaq Anwar also requested political parties for their

cooperation to conduct the Nawaz Sharif’s public gathering in a peaceful

manner.